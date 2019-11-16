MILTON — Annie Hackenberg had planned to work at the Arrowhead Restaurant for only five years following her retirement from Conagra at age 55.
That was nearly seven years ago, but she now is the restaurant's sole proprietor following the death of her wife, Patty Hackenberg, in 2015. She's been running it year round since then.
Until now. For the first time since 1972, the Arrowhead, along Route 405, known for its Pig in the Blanket sandwich — a deep-fried breaded pork patty on a bun — will close for the season on Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. It may be sold in the offseason.
"The Arrowhead has been up for sale for two years now," Annie Hackenberg said.
She said she is closing for the season, but if someone doesn't buy it and reopen it, she will reopen in the spring.
"The Arrowhead belongs to Milton," Hackenberg said.
For now, though, she needs a break.
"I'm also at the age of retirement," she said.
When she retired from Conagra, she told Patty she would give her five years to help run the restaurant.
"She was the sole proprietor," Hackenberg said. "I was her right-hand man."
She added, "Patty had a wicked sense of humor. So here I am."
The Arrowhead used to close seasonally from when it first opened in 1947 until 1972. It has been open year round since 1972, Hackenberg said.
She employs about 20 people, most part-time and 25 percent of them seniors.
Beryl Smith, 68, of Watsontown, has worked at the eatery for 18 years. Like other employees, she has a lot of memories at the Arrowhead, where Patty remains revered for her compassion and kindness to her customers and employees. A memorial to her — a stone bearing a plaque and two benches with inscriptions — sits at the edge of the parking lot.
"Patty listened to your woes," Smith said. "She gave out pocket angels."
Smith found a pocket angel — a coin with an angel on one side and a prayer on the other — when she was visiting Patty's memorial.
Dallas Sampsell, 18, of Milton, has worked there for two years and didn't know Patty, but he enjoys hearing the stories about her. He said closing for the season is "one of those things that needed to be done" because business slows down in the winter months.
"Annie's got to think about the business and trying to keep it open longer," Sampsell said.
As for employee Leann Surber, of Milton, she said of the pending closing, "I'm not trying to think about it."