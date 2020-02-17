SUNBURY — That familiar voice you hear from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on 100.9 "The Valley" is none other than Drew Kelly.
Kelly who hosted the morning show “Drew and the Crew” for 18 years on 94.1 WQKX, left radio in 2017 to join the Miller Center, in Lewisburg, to become the facilities director.
Kelly, who will remain with the Miller Center in his full-time position, decided to return to Sunbury Broadcasting on a part-time basis and his first day back on the air was Monday.
The Valley plays 70s, 80s and 90s, music.
"I am excited to be back," he said. 'It's been a little surprising how many people reached out when they found out I was back on the air. I didn't think anyone would notice.
Kelly said his heart never left the radio.
"Sunbury Broadcasting asked me and I never said I wouldn't come back," he said. "I don't think I am a permanent solution but I'm here until further notice."
Kelly said he began to receive texts and phone calls as soon as his shift started at 3 p.m. on Monday.
"I heard from people and they were asking if I left the Miller Center and I want people to know I have not," he said. "I just felt this was a great chance for me to be back on the air on a part-time basis."
Kelly is now working only two doors down from the morning show.
"I always knew I could come back and I am just excited to be back," he said. "I'm also happy for my wife, (Ali Stevens) as she is also back on the air. This has been fun and a nice little part-time gig."
Stevens left the morning show and radio a few months before her husband in 2017. Stevens returned recently and is a guest anchor in the afternoons on WKOK News radio 1070.
"I still enjoy writing and working the news," Stevens said. "It's been a great opportunity for me to help when needed for events in the region I can go cover.
Stevens said she is happy for her husband.
"The two of us have always loved radio and it's nice to be able to continue to be part of it while having other careers."