MILTON — Louise Wright and Mary Welch took a drive from Williamsport on Wednesday to see if their favorite restaurant was open.
They have been making trips to The Fence Drive In along Route 405 over the last few months in hopes that the eatery along the Susquehanna River was no longer closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wednesday happened to be the first day The Fence was open for the season.
"We drove by today by chance," said Wright. "We've been coming down here on random days to see when they were open. It was a nice surprise when we came around the corner."
The dining room is not open, the number of phone-in orders is limited and a few tables were moved into the grass by the fence to allow for social distancing, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.
Trays, ketchup bottles, salt and pepper shakers were wiped down with a sanitizing solution. Individual packets were available upon request.
Employees are encouraged to wear masks. The guidance for businesses in the restaurant industry states that “an employee does not need to wear a mask if it impedes their vision, if they have a medical condition, or if it would create an unsafe condition in which to operate equipment or execute a task."
"I love the food," said Wright. "I love the fish sandwich, the scenery."
"I like sitting here and watching the Susquehanna River," aid Welsh. "It's beautiful, it's peaceful."
Employee Natalie Brosius, of New Columbia, said she worked a later shift but brought her sisters for lunch.
"We came for the milkshakes," said Brosius.
"I love it," said her sister, Abbey Moser.
John Bower, of Milton, said he hasn't missed an opening or closing of The Fence for more than 25 years. He has been coming almost 57 years.
"It's the greatest place on earth," said Bower. "I come for the fish sandwiches, the view, watching trains go down the tracks, and spending time with good friends."