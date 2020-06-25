Lewisburg’s annual veterans parade is canceled as a precaution against the coronavirus but there are loosely laid plans for a popup parade Saturday morning in the downtown.
Organized on Facebook, the event is titled “Support Our Veterans Driving/Walking Parade.” It originated under a group named Union County Coronavirus Protest.
Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to show up in the downtown around 10 a.m. and follow the route used for the formal parade.
The Union County Veterans' 4th of July Parade Committee clarified itself on Facebook that it appreciates the passion behind the popup event in support of veterans but that the committee isn’t involved. Committee chair Terry Burke reinforced that message again when contacted this week.
"The Union County Veterans 4th of July Committee is not attached to this event," Burke said.
There’s been no contact by anyone behind the event with either Lewisburg Borough or PennDOT, according to representatives of each. Same goes for Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Chief Paul Yost said, adding that outside of potential traffic violations, he’s not sure there’d be any action to take against attendees.
Both the state and borough maintain emergency declarations due to the coronavirus.
Luis Medina, president of the borough council, encouraged anyone who attends to be safe by wearing masks and maintaining social distance. He said many people who attended local protests for racial equality wore masks, noting hand sanitizing stations were also on-hand.
“If they’re doing this, we all honor veterans in their own way. If people want to show up, they have every right to,” Medina said. “Best of luck to the parade and hopefully next year we’ll have a (formal) veterans parade.”
Billy Allred, vice chair of the Union County Republican Committee, described himself as a promoter of the event, not an organizer. He said social distancing and masking is encouraged but not required by those associated with the event. Allred said he wears a mask at church when around older members but doesn’t plan to wear a mask Saturday.
Allred described the use of the word "protest" in the event planning is a play on words.
“We understand why (the veterans parade committee) canceled and we support that decision. It’s impossible to try and have one of those under the current health conditions,” Allred said of the traditional parade that draws thousands to the borough. “Let’s do something more voluntary, free, less organized and with the same spirit.”
Steve Mebius, a U.S. Army veteran, said he plans to drive through town a bit. He won’t be wearing a mask in his truck, he said.
“I still think we need to be socially distant and respect other people’s space. We don’t need to be on top of each other,” Mebius said.
Mebius annually participates in the Lewisburg parade and was “kind of bummed out” that it had to be canceled.
Saturday’s event, however it’s described, was built online by social media users, he said. He’s not an organizer, he said, but he definitely supports the effort.
Mebius said people are free to express themselves however they choose at the popup parade but he hopes people prioritize simply honoring U.S. military veterans.
“I don’t care if anyone goes. I was going to do it if no one else went. To me, it’s about honoring veterans, the ones who are alive and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. The way they make veterans feel on that parade day is pretty special and indicative of the way our community is. I think people missed it,” Mebius said.