MIDDLEBURG — A 19-year-old Port Trevorton man pleaded guilty Monday to having sexual relations with two young girls.
A bench trial presided by Senior Judge Louise O. Knight was scheduled in Snyder County Court Monday morning when Timothy L. Buhrman entered a guilty plea to rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a child under age 16.
The Sexual Offenders Assessment Board will determine if Buhrman is a violent sexual predator before a sentencing hearing is held.
He was arrested in January 2020 on charges he had sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl. Several months later Buhrman was charged with additional felony offenses for having sex with a 12-year-old girl.