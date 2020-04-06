The worldwide rush to find a vaccine that will be effective against the COVID-19 virus is at the point where several possible treatments are currently in some form of clinical testing, noted two former commissioners of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in a Monday afternoon teleconference.
"But the most important thing is getting past this surge to the point where our health systems are not stressed to this level, and things will be better under control," said Mark McClellan, now a Duke University professor.
Meanwhile, McClellan said, "A lot of treatments may work that are in some form of clinical testing. There are also anti-virals already on the market and there are anti-virals that are in development. There are also immune-response related treatments. There are convalescent serums — antibodies from people who have recovered from COVID-19. And there are synthetic versions of those antibodies as a possible treatment.
"The big question," he said, "will be how quickly we get an effective treatment available?"
There is a huge concern in the medical community, noted Peggy Hamburg, formerly with the FDA and now foreign secretary of National Academy of Medicine, that "should we have a vaccine that proves to be safe and effective, and I think we all believe there will be, those vaccines will be needed in huge numbers. We're talking about hundreds of millions of doses of vaccine and everyone is going to want it as quickly as possible."
Right now, manufacturing capacity for a vaccine in this country and around the world is limited, she said. "And we don't yet know which of the vaccine candidates is going to make it through the development pipeline to actually be scaled up for production. Each different vaccine being studied will require different manufacturing capabilities.
"We need to be thinking about manufacturing capabilities now," Hamburg said.
Some kind of global governance will be needed, she believes, "that will enable us to think about how to make vaccine available, especially in the early times when vaccines are limited, is fair and reflects critical public health needs. And doesn't just reflect who has the greatest resources to purchase vaccine."
Concerns about generics
There is also a concern about routine medical needs, Hamburg said.
"Drugs that are used in this country come to a considerable degree whole or in part from other countries," she said. "The active ingredients in many of our generic drugs come largely from China and India. The pandemic has led to problems in those countries, and while many companies have had essential reserves so that they can continue to manufacture, we have concerns about the supply chain."
China is getting back on its feet and up and running, Hamburg noted, "but with the lockdown in India ... they make a very large proportion of the generic drugs used in this country, and even though India has identified the pharmaceutical industry as an essential of work, we should be prepared for the possibility that there may be shortages."
Once the "acute" stage of the pandemic has passed, Hamburg said, there should be a re-evaluation of the supply chain across national boundaries. "I do hope we'll be able to work in collaborative ways with other countries in order to provide critical products to people who need them, wherever they are."
The tele-conference was staged by the Commonwealth Fund, a non-partisan health policy research foundation.