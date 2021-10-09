SUNBURY — The U.S Postal Service is hosting job fairs to fill immediate openings for numerous positions throughout October.
The Postal Service is hiring city carrier assistants, rural carrier associates, mail handler assistants, postal support employees, assistant rural carrier, mail processing clerks and mail handler assistants.
One of the job fairs is scheduled for Oct. 19 at the Sunbury Post Office, located at 135 N. Third St.
Applicants can come to the Post Office to apply for jobs between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.