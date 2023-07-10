SELINSGROVE — The theft of 40 fence posts from East Snyder Park in Penn Township has been reported to police.
The posts were donated by the Penn Township Municipal Authority for use at the newly built T-ball field and were going to be used in the construction of a new fence, said Pete Dewire, president of the East Snyder Regional Recreation Association.
The posts ranging in sizes from 6-feet to 20-feet were stored in the back of the park and were there in late June when Dewire stopped by. He discovered they were gone last week and reported the theft to the state police at Selinsgrove, valuing the material at $1,000.
“We think maybe a scrapper took them,” he said.
The bid for the fence was $7,990 with the donated posts and now he expects the cost will rise.