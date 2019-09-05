Crews from PPL Electric Utilities dispatched to Florida to assist with potential power outages as a result of Hurricane Dorian were released just a day after traveling south.
Tracie Witter, regional affairs director, PPL Electric Utilities, said the crew — about 50 employees, including 36 line workers — left Friday and made it to Florida. When the hurricane’s path shifted, Witter said the crews were released about 4 p.m. Saturday by the companies PPL agreed to partner with: Florida Power and Light and Duke Florida.
Witter said PPL would again respond should hurricane damage necessitate their assistance in other areas of the East Coast.
This assistance is part of PPL’s participation in electric utility mutual assistance groups.
Most recently, PPL Electric Utilities crews assisted PECO with outages in the Philadelphia area. Crews went to Puerto Rico in 2018 to help restore power after Hurricane Maria and to Florida after Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Crews from outside the PPL service area have provided assistance to PPL in the past, including during Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
— Eric Scicchitano