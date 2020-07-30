The future of solar energy in Pennsylvania is the topic of a free webinar offered by the Penn State Extension energy team, Aug. 5, 1:30-2:30 p.m., but you must pre-register.
Denise Brinley, executive director at the Pennsylvania Governor’s Office of Energy, will discuss utility-scale solar development in the Commonwealth. She will highlight details of DEP’s solar programs and associated funding as well as explain the solar initiatives in the Governor’s office. Also, the webinar will cover solar energy-oriented legislation currently pending in Harrisburg, and solar trends across the state.
To learn more or register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/solar-energy-development-in-pennsylvania-whats-currently-happening-and-whats-expected or call 1-877-345-0691.
— RICK DANDES