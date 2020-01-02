HARRISBURG — The Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, part of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), will host a webinar for those interested in applying for funding, according to Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27).
Gordner, R-17, of Berwick, said the webinar will be held on Jan. 23 from noon until 1 p.m. The webinar will assist interested people with the 2020 Violence and Delinquency Prevention Program's upcoming grant funding application.
Gordner said interested parties are encouraged to preregister for the webinar at http://www.episcenter.psu.edu/ETI_Home/EBP/2020VDPPWebinar.
“I would encourage any person or entity that is engaged in violence or delinquency prevention to sign up for this webinar and prepare to apply for these important grant funds during the upcoming application period,” Gordner said.
The webinar will be recorded and made available at a later date to those unable to participate in the webinar, he said.