SUNBURY — A pre-trial conference for a Watsontown mother accused of causing her 21-month-old child brain damage by leaving her inside a hot car for six hours in 2018 was delayed until a later date in Northumberland County Court on Friday.
Tonia Lee Sones, 27, who represented herself in front of President Judge Charles Saylor, requested a continuance. She is now scheduled to appear at 10:15 a.m. March 5 in front of Saylor.
Sones originally pleaded no contest in August 2019 to a felony count of aggravated assault of a victim less than six years old, but the judge rejected the plea deal in December 2019, according to court records. In pleading no contest, Sones did not admit guilt but acknowledged there was enough evidence to find her guilty if the case proceeded to trial. No new plea deal was reached between Sones and the Commonwealth.
Sones told Milton police she went inside to shower before going to a doctor's appointment on June 1, 2018, according to the documents. She told police her daughter didn't sleep well the night before and had fallen asleep in the back seat when she picked her up from her mother's house, according to troopers.
Troopers said Sones told them she went inside, took a shower and must have fallen asleep before waking up and rushing outside to find her daughter having a seizure. Troopers said temperatures climbed from 71.1 degrees just before 7 a.m. to 82 degrees at 12:54 p.m., with a heat index of 84.9 degrees.
The child turned four on Aug. 23. She is living with her maternal grandmother and will have long-term, lifelong injuries, Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner, the lead prosecutor in the case, previously said.