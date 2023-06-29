...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued
a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert for all of Central Pennsylvania for
Friday.
A Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert means that air pollution
concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive
groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from
asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly. The
effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous
activity or exercise outdoors.
For clarity, the Code RED Alert continues until midnight tonight
(Thursday night), then changes to a Code ORANGE for Friday.
For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles,
visit www.airnow.gov.
Preschool accepting enrollment for school year
MCALISTERVILLE — Faith Preschool is accepting enrollment for the 2023-24 school year.
For more information, visit the Bunkertown Church website at bunkertownchurch.com or call the church office at 717-463-3572.