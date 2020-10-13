SUNBURY — Mums the word about an Oct. 23 press conference being held at the Glenn Raven Custom Fabrics, LLC, plant in Sunbury.
According to Sunbury City Administrator Jody Ocker, there will be a press conference at the Walnut Street Extension location on Oct. 23 at 11 a.m.
Ocker said she couldn't disclose the details but that the press conference was in conjunction with state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108, of Sunbury.
"I can't say what it is about at this time," she said Monday.
Culver and state Sen. John Gordner have been working with city and Glenn Raven officials since the textile mill announced in June 101 employees would be out of work and it would be closing the plant because of COVID-19.
Since then Ocker said the city and elected leaders have worked on finding a tenant or business to take over the 25-acre property.
Ocker said a few interested parties are inquiring about the former silk mill property while city officials continue to work with owners Glen Raven Custom Fabrics, LLC, in order to find an industry to take over the property at the Walnut Street Extension.
Ocker said a few leads have come forward over the past few months but nothing was confirmed.
The team of Ocker, Culver, Gordner and Focus Central Pennsylvania Executive Director Lauren Bryson, have been meeting weekly to develop an aggressive marketing plan targeting C-Level decision-makers of quality companies considering expansion in the northeast U.S., site location consultants and developers, Ocker said.
The property has been listed on ZoomProspector and PASiteSearch, and promoted in industry newsletters, Ocker said.
Ocker said the city is impressed and grateful for the commitment of Glen Raven’s corporate leaders who are putting job creation above financial return for the company in pursuing the next chapter for the textile mill and taking care of employees.
On Monday Culver confirmed the press conference set for later this month, but said more information would be available in the coming days.