HARRISBURG — State officials must decide soon whether to move the state primary as Pennsylvania grapples with trying to control the spread of coronavirus.
“My administration is working with the Legislature on this very issue,” Gov. Tom Wolf said Friday. “We’ve got to make a decision.
If the date isn’t changed, Pennsylvania voters are due to head to the polls for the spring primary on April 28.
States across the country have already taken steps to move their primaries to avoid having people lined up to vote at a time when public health officials are encouraging “social distancing” to deter the spread of coronavirus, said G. Terry Madonna, a political science professor at Franklin and Marshall College.
Seven states have moved their primary dates in response to the coronavirus outbreak, including Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland and Ohio, according to Politico.
State Rep. Garth Everett, R-Lycoming County, the chairman of the House state government committee, said Friday that he thinks the state should move the date of the primary. He’s not sure if legislative leaders fully embrace the idea yet, he said.
There have been discussions about the idea. However, the move by the governor to force non-essential businesses statewide to close their physical locations had pushed other issues to the side, he said.
“That kind of sucked the oxygen out of the room,” he said.
There is pressure to decide what to do because the primary is only six weeks away, he said. While the presidential primary draws the most attention, there are primary races for congressional seats, for the Democratic nomination for auditor general, and in state legislative seats.
Those candidates would like to know sooner than later when the voters are going to the polls, Everett said.
Madonna said that moving the primary may also make sense because the campaigns of former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders have both been forced to cease rallies and other public campaign events.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre County, said that he’d rather move the date of the primary than take steps to force people to vote by mail.
A 2019 state law allowed any Pennsylvania voter to cast a ballot by mail. But county officials have warned that they will struggle to cope if there is a flood of mail-in ballots, Everett said.
Everett said that in addition to deciding whether to move the date of the primary, lawmakers will also be considering whether to make other changes to try to help deal with mail-in ballots. That could include changing the law to allow counties to begin organizing and processing mail-in ballots before the day of the election, he said. It could also include rewriting state law to make it clear that county workers can begin counting mail-in ballots before the polls close.