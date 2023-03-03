NORTHUMBERLAND — The Priestley Elementary School Parent Teacher Association (PTA) is attempting to raise $90,000 in order to purchase new playground equipment for the school in Northumberland.
PTA board President Stephanie Brown said the equipment was outdated and the playground has been shut down.
“It got to the point that we couldn’t get parts,” she said.
Brown said students at the school are at an important age to learn group play and socialization skills.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the previous playground equipment at the school has been there since 1995.
Brown said when staff removed parts of the old playgrounds, students cried.
Brown said the PTA would love to see the district foot the bill for the new equipment, but there simply isn’t any extra money in the current budget for this project.
The group now plans on hosting various events, including a bingo being held on March 12 at the school beginning at 2 p.m.
Brown said all money raised will go toward the project.
Brown said she and other PTA members are going over plans and various pieces of equipment so that they could get new playground equipment as money comes in.
Brown said anyone looking to donate can contact the school.
“We just want to be able to get this new equipment for the students,” she said.
Bendle agreed.
“This is a great project and the PTA is doing a great job putting various events together,” he said. “We hope the public will be able to help out in any way they can.”