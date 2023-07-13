SUNBURY — The Priestley Elementary School Parent Teacher Association's (PTA) efforts to revamp the school’s playground worked, as Thursday night the school board voted to fund about $40,000 to complete the project.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said he has been in contact with the association for several months and he said the group has done an outstanding job in raising as much of the $93,000 as they could.
Bendle asked PTA President Stephanie Brown about the group's coffers total.
Brown said the group raised $42,000. Bendle then asked the board if they wanted to fund the rest of the project.
The board voted unanimously in favor of the project.
"This is a great day for us," Brown said after the vote. "We are very thankful to everyone for all the hard work that was put in to this."
In March, Brown told the district the group was trying to raise the $93,000 in order to purchase new playground equipment for the school in Northumberland.
Brown said the equipment was outdated and the playground was ripped out in November.
“It got to the point that we couldn’t get parts,” she said.
Bendle said he was thrilled for the group and for the students of the district.
"This group did an outstanding job in raising funds," he said. "I think everyone is happy this will all come together now."
Brown said students at the school are at an important age to learn group play and socialization skills.
“Everything would be age appropriate for 5-to 9-year-olds,” she said.
Bendle said the previous playground equipment at the school has been there since 1995.
The group has been hosting fundraisers and Bendle said the district has been in discussions with Playworld, in Lewisburg, where they are planning on purchasing the playground equipment.