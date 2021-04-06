SUNBURY — The deadline for Pennsylvanians to register to vote ahead of the municipal primary election is May 3.
The spring primary is scheduled for May 18. Voters who are registered as Republican or Democrat can choose their party’s nominees for the general election in the fall.
All registered voters, including non-party affiliates, are eligible to vote on three ballot questions to appear on the primary election ballot.
Visit www.pavoterservices.pa.gov to register online or update registration information. Call 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772) with questions.
Eligible voters also can register by mail or in person at a county voter registration office; county assistance offices; Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program offices; PennDOT photo and driver’s license centers; Armed Forces recruitment centers; county clerk of orphans’ courts or marriage license offices; area agencies on aging; county mental health and intellectual disabilities offices; student disability services offices of the State System of Higher Education; offices of special education in high schools; and Americans with Disabilities Act-mandated complementary paratransit providers.
Pennsylvania voters who want to vote by mail ballot in the primary must apply for their ballot by May 11. Apply online at www.votespa.com, by mail or in person at a county-of-residence election office to receive the ballot as soon as it is available.