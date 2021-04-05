SUNBURY — Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid reminded eligible Pennsylvanians on Monday that May 3 is the final day to register to vote for the May 18 municipal primary election.
On May 18, voters registered as Republican or Democrat will choose their parties’ nominees for seats on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Superior Court, Commonwealth Court, county Common Pleas Courts and Philadelphia Municipal Court.
Also on the party ballots will be a wide variety of county, school board, and local seats such as mayor, city or borough council member, township commissioner or supervisor, magisterial district judges and precinct election officials.
All registered voters, regardless of party affiliation, will be eligible to vote on four ballot questions in the primary election – three proposed constitutional amendments and one question regarding fire and EMS company eligibility for an existing state loan program.
For more information on voter registration, call the Department of State’s toll-free hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772) or visit votesPA.com.