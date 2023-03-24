DANVILLE — A large crowd of Danville Primary School students, their parents and friends packed the school’s cafeteria Thursday afternoon for the annual Science Fair organized by the Danville Primary School’s Home and School Association.
Angela Cindric, a parent, was the main driver behind the event, said Danville Primary School Principal Amy Willoughby, on Thursday. “She’s been a very important piece to getting this event organized.”
The primary school has had a science fair in the past, Willoughby said, but there was a pause due to COVID.
“Last year was our first year back at it and it was really successful. We had some Geisinger residents come and judge some of the projects. On Thursday there were also some high school students on site to partake in some of the questioning of students about their projects, Willoughby said.
About 70 students participated, said Cindric.
“Students bring experiments they worked on and they have research reports. Some are bringing in different collections that they are interested in,” she said. “I am truly amazed at the creativity I’m seeing here, like how to build a MagLev Train, or a display of the solar system.”
A display that was all about rabbits featured two live pet rabbits — an exhibition that drew crowds of curious students, none more so than pre-schooler Leon Notestine, 4, who was transfixed by the rabbits.
Cindric took time to explain how she organized it all, with the parents in the Home and School Association. “One of the things we do is plan activities that are for enrichment of all the Danville Primary School students, kindergarten, first and second. What we do is offer opportunities for students to explore their love of science. We give them some suggestions of things that they might want to do.
“It can be something they are really passionate about, they can do or science physics. They can build something if they wish,” Cindric said.
Hopefully, the students will have fun doing their projects, Cindric said. This is not a competitive event, she emphasized.