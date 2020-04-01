Construction resumed Monday at Evangelical Community Hospital where tradespeople returned to the hospital expansion job-site under new measures designed to protect workers from the novel coronavirus.
Hospital construction and renovation remain among the essential business exemptions permitted within Gov. Tom Wolf’s statewide stay-at-home order issued Wednesday. Work on the $72 million PRIME project halted March 19 under Gov. Tom Wolf’s initial work-stoppage order.
PRIME is a 4-story addition to the hospital plus interior renovations to the existing structure. It’s designed to create or convert all 132 patient beds into single-occupancy rooms including 88 brand new rooms.
Quandel Construction Group, Harrisburg, is the project’s general contractor.
August was most recently targeted for the addition to become operational. It’s not yet clear what the new target opening will be as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Stacie Gaul, Evangelical’s associate vice president of capital planning, projects and facilities.
Fewer workers are on site at any one time and they’re tactically spread throughout the site to better allow for social distancing, Gaul said.
Under the new measures, the job-site will average about 90 workers daily split equally over two shifts. That’s down from a prior average of 130 workers on-site.
“The majority of the workers were willing to come back with the safety protocols that have been put in place. Some expressed a desire to return a bit of normalcy to their daily routine. Others expressed an understanding of the impact a Hospital expansion of this nature can bring to this area,” said Karl Kauffman, project manager, Quandel.
Quandel mandates workers are screened for illness, Gaul said. There are additional hand-washing and hand-sanitizing stations and the site is cleaned daily by an independent contractor, she said.
“The construction site continues to remain blocked off from existing parts of the hospital that are active in providing health care. The two sites remain completely separate,” Gaul said.
Suppliers notified Quandel of potential material delays but there have been no notices yet that materials were wholly unavailable, Kauffman said. The biggest supply issue at the moment is the receipt of materials from overseas or California, he said.
“We are working around any material issues as they arise and reaching out to manufacturers continuously to get status updates. This issue remains fluid as different states are imposing differing guidelines that are constantly changing,” Kauffman said.