LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital’s $72 million expansion and renovation project pushes on as the new 4-story addition is expected to be operational in August, according to hospital and construction professionals.
Roofing is finished and windows are installed on the addition, with interior finishing underway, according to Stacie Gaul, associate vice president of capital planning, projects and facilities for Evangelical.
“We are weather-tight and water-tight,” Gaul said, estimating the 112,000-square-foot addition at 60 percent completion.
Announced in March 2018, the PRIME project — Patient Room Improvement, Modernization and Enhancement — is financed through a mix of bonds, cash reserves and an $18 million fundraising campaign. Construction began in September 2018.
PRIME is designed to create or convert all 132 patient beds into single-occupancy rooms including 88 brand new rooms.
“This project has always been about more than just a new building for me,” said Kendra Aucker, Evangelical’s president and CEO. “It’s about holding true to our promise as a community hospital to not only meet our patients’ expectations but to exceed them. Evangelical is successful because of the support of the community and the community deserves private, upgraded space for better care experiences.”
The nature of shared rooms prevents Evangelical from having full occupancy, according to William Anderson, vice president and chief operating officer. Having only private rooms, medical staff can quarantine patients when necessary without sacrificing bed space, he said.
The $72 million project total includes $53 million in construction costs. All construction dollars were spent within Pennsylvania, with $29.3 million spent within 30 miles of the project site, said Karl Kauffman, project manager for Quandel Construction Group, Harrisburg.
“We’re right on budget,” Anderson said.
Approximately $8.1 million has been raised through the campaign, which will “likely continue through spring 2021,” according to Deanna Hollenbach, the hospital’s public relations/communications manager.
Interior finishing work began on the second floor and will continue upward to the fourth floor. The first floor will be finished last, said John Kwiatkowski, project superintendent for Quandel.
“We want to get all dust and dirt out of the building,” Kwiatkowski said.
Evangelical plans to move into the new space in August, with open house events to be scheduled for the public.
The renovation of 20,000 square feet of existing space over the Emergency Department will begin is spring 2021, Gaul said. The critical care unit, or ICU, will be fully updated and take over space where orthopedics is located, with the latter moving to the fourth floor. An existing pneumatic tube network will be expanded to all floors and areas of the hospital.
New space and technology including a new clinical communications system, bring about a lot of change for the medical team, Gaul said. Moving into the new space will also deplete resources, and everything must be tested before a single patient enters, she said.