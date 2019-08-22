MIFFLINBURG — A Mifflinburg principal has been placed on leave but no other details were provided Wednesday by Superintendent Dan Lichtel.
High school Principal Michelle Shearer would not comment Wednesday when reached by phone.
Lichtel said he could not discuss the situation but confirmed the "leave." He did not say when the leave began or for how long it may last.
Mifflinburg began classes Wednesday.
Attempts to reach school board President Dennis Keiser and district solicitor J. David Smith were unsuccessful.
