MIFFLINBURG — The resignation of Michelle Shearer as Mifflinburg Area High School principal is dependent on the school district coming to terms of a settlement agreement with the educator, according to Shearer’s resignation letter.
Shearer submitted a resignation letter dated Aug. 27, which the board accepted during a special meeting that night. A settlement wasn’t part of the vote to accept the letter, according to the district website.
Shearer’s letter states her resignation was effective Aug. 19, two days before the district’s Aug. 21 start to the 2019-20 school year.
“I am resigning my position as Mifflinburg Area High School Principal subject to, and dependent on, the consummation by both parties of, the terms and conditions of the settlement agreement between the School District and me. In the event a settlement is not consummated, I reserve the right to rescind this resignation and exercise all rights I may have pursuant to the Pennsylvania School Code,” Shearer wrote, which is the entirety of the resignation letter.
The letter was received through an open records request filed Friday and fulfilled the same day.
Rich Strausburg, assistant principal, is serving as acting principal, according to Superintendent Dan Lichtel. Lichtel declined further comment on the situation.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO