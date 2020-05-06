SUNBURY — The prison board members of Northumberland County praised Warden Bruce Kovach for his efforts in keeping COVID-19 out of the jail in Coal Township.
Kovach discussed during Wednesday's public Zoom meeting the policies and procedures that are in place during the novel coronavirus pandemic. While some inmates have been tested for the disease, Kovach said no one has tested positive, and are out of the quarantine phase.
"I wanted to commend the warden," said President Judge Charles Saylor, the board chairman. "A prison can turn into a hotspot, as in other states. The fact you've taken these measures and kept the prison population safe, as well as the prison staff and their families, we commend you for that."
The court, along with the county district attorney's office, adult probation department and county prison staff, have been working together to reduce the prison population in compliance with the recommendations of the state Department of Corrections and Governor's office. Those non-violent offenders who have been released at this time may have been held on detainers, waiting on bail modification or closed to their minimum date for release. the court along with the DA's office will continue to review on a case by case basis to release other individuals, said Saylor.
Kovach said all staff members are screened daily. Inmates are screened with temperature checks and symptoms daily. If inmates present symptoms or are a new inmate, they are isolated for 14 days, but no inmate has tested positive to date. All visitation is done via video.
"It's an inconvenience for new intakes, but in the long runs it's for everybody's safety," he said. "We haven't had any real problems. When it's explained to them it's for their safety and the safety of staff and inmates, everybody's been very cooperative."
The delta block with a 36-inmate capacity was closed down due to the low population, the warden said.
There are 162 inmates — 136 male and 26 female — as of Wednesday. April's highest was 255 and the lowest was 170, according to the warden.
No inmates from outside the county are being housed at the jail, said Kovach.
Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said Kovach can lift restrictions at the pace of which is most comfortable. Kovach said the restrictions will likely be in place long past the last phase of re-opening the county.