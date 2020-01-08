SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Prison Board discussed ways to incorporate a faith-based prison ministry that will benefit inmates after they are released.
At the public meeting for the prison board on Wednesday, Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said the county has been talking to Jubilee Ministries about their services and ways to partner with either their thrift shop business or the post-sentencing group home program located in Lebanon County. It's the second public discussion since August.
"I think they have a lot of good ideas," said Schiccatano.
Jubilee Ministries CEO Ryan Newswanger and Chief Program Officer Boris Baxter attended the public meeting and explained the group home could be used to individuals in the court system instead of prison time or provide a place for them to ease back into society. Jubilee has a chaplain in the new jail in Coal Township. The six-county program, which includes Northumberland and Snyder counties, is strict and they can't take everyone. Each person is vetted before being accepted into the program that has room for up to 30 individuals, Newswanger said.
"We're there for guys who want to change their life," said Newswanger. "We give the opportunity and tools to those who want to be successful."
The ministry was started 42 years ago and now has 17 chaplains in 10 state and county facilities. Eighty percent of their funding comes from the thrift shop program that employs the inmates and the remaining 20 percent comes from donations from churches, businesses and individuals, he said.
The length of stay ranges, but on average is seven to 10 months. It is a 24/7 program, all finances are controlled by the group home and there is a high level of accountability, said Newswanger.
President Judge Charles Saylor, who serves as the chair of the prison board, is open to the partnership.
"We have individuals who are eligible to be released, but they have nowhere to go," he said. "This could be an option for them."