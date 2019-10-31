COAL TOWNSHIP — A correctional officer from Northumberland County faces a summary count of harassment for shoving a fellow correctional officer this week, according to county detective Degg Stark.
Stark reported that Edward G. Buck, 35, shoved Nicholas Furca, 19, into a filing cabinet and refrigerator on Oct. 22. Witnesses said Buck accused Furca of taking a cup from him, but later discovered that the cup had not been taken, Stark said.
No injuries were sustained by either party, he said.
The summary count was filed in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic after completing an investigation and taking multiple written statements from other correctional officers working at the jail, Stark said.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz thanked jail officials and officers for their complete cooperation during the investigation.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER