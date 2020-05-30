Since more than 900 inmates from a tornado-damaged medium-security prison in Estill, S.C., were transferred in mid-April to USP Lewisburg, Union County prison staff have been working to get a drug problem under control and the prison remains in lockdown through the end of June.
“For over a decade, we had almost zero drugs of any kind at Lewisburg,” said Local 148 president Andy Kline. The facility, for several years, was a Special Management Unit where prisoners were held in two-person cells for 23 hours a day.
With the influx of more than 900 inmates from Estill, he said, inmate overdoses began occurring and staff was faced with inmates attempting to buy, sell and move drugs and other contraband.
“We had to lock down in order to search all of their cells and found numerous drugs they brought from Estill and weapons they made since arriving at Lewisburg,” Kline said.
Property of the inmates sent separately has been examined and more drugs have been found, he said.
The mother of a transferred inmate who declined to be named questioned how that happened since the inmates were searched before they were sent by plane and bus to Lewisburg and again thoroughly searched before entering the prison.
She added the inmates did not pack their own belongings that have been sent from South Carolina.
Lewisburg prison spokesman Matthew Bowlin could not be reached for comment Saturday.