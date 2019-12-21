Just three years after President Herbert Hoover authorized construction of a federal prison in the northeastern corner of the United States the Federal Penitentiary in Lewisburg opened.
Hoover signed a bill for the new prison May 27, 1930. By mid-1933, more than 1,000 inmates were housed in the sprawling prison.
In 2005, the Union County Historical Society published a 136-page history of the penitentiary that tells of its beginning.
According to the publication, the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) had specific geographic qualifications for any location: The prison had to be located east of Pittsburgh and north of the southern boundary of Delaware. At that time, there were only three federal prisons for men: Atlanta, Kansas and Washington state.
More than 100 applications and letters, including some from Congressmen pitching locations in their districts, were received within a few weeks of Hoover's announcement. To help narrow the field, a 16-point ranking system was created, covering everything from accessibility (10 points), importance and character of the neighboring town (10 points), highway and railway facilities (5 points each), availability of water (15 points) and topography (5 points). “Climate, community and ease of securing a title,” were also key contributors and the price to purchase the land was not to exceed $100,000, according to the historical society.
Lewisburg’s score was 86 points higher than any other site and the purchase price was $95,000. By August, the Bureau of Prisons had settled on Lewisburg.
“There was near-unanimous support in the community for the prison,” the historical society’s book notes. “It was the Great Depression and the people of Lewisburg anticipated jobs for the construction workers who would build the prison, for the officers and clerks who would operate the prison, and for the contractors who would supply the goods to the prison.”
"Near-unanimous" is important.
According to the historical society's John Roberts, "at least one angry voice was raised in protest." Newspaper publisher B.K. Focht of the Lewisburg Saturday News was a former U.S. Representative who carried some sway. During the selection process, he was Pennsylvania's Deputy Secretary of State and was a "staunch opponent" of the prison coming to Lewisburg.
Roberts' history shows that other locations who had previously made pitches for the prison submitted new applications because "they were so sure that Focht would derail the Bureau's plans."
Following legal wrangling over the ownership of the property that included battles with Focht, 12 privately owned tracts of land were purchased and construction began in April 1931.
The Bureau of Prisons commissioned prison architect Alfred Hopkins to build the structure, first known as Northeastern Penitentiary, in an Italian Renaissance style, using “cast stone, concrete blocks and rough kiln bricks that gave it the appearance of a monastery or university.”
Additionally, the historical society writes that the “placement of steel grilles on the inside of the windows made the exterior of the prison seem less grim.”
Great Lakes Construction Company was the primary contractor and "total cost for construction, including architect's fees and real estate costs, came to about $3.5 million."
On Nov. 10, 1932, Great Lakes Construction turned the prison over to the BOP. That first weekend, the prison was opened to the public and the historical society writes that 42,000 citizens toured the facility. The first 43 inmates arrived on Nov. 15, 1932 — all transferred from Atlanta — and within six months the facility housed 1,000 inmates.
Today's capacity is 1,400. The BOP reports the current inmate population is 529.
Dave Sprout served as a paralegal with the Lewisburg Prison Project for 12 years before retiring at the end of 2018. Before that, he was a volunteer board member since the 1980s. He said he understands the impact it has had on the community and on the inmates.
Sprout said the advocacy group was formed in 1973 because of the prison’s “reputation as one of the roughest penitentiaries” for both inmates and staff.
Known as “The Big House” that employed local families, including "fathers, sons, uncles, cousins, and later, daughters and granddaughters,” Sprout said many wore “Big House” sweatshirts with pride.
Daily Item reporter Marcia Moore contributed to this story.