Valley campground owners expressed their excitement that they will be allowed to reopen on Friday.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Monday that golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips and privately owned campgrounds may reopen statewide starting Friday but will be required to follow updated life-sustaining business guidelines. Campgrounds in state parks will remain closed until at least May 14.
The announcement was welcome news but still came with the realization that many campground reservations and events have already been canceled.
"That is absolutely great news; that is outstanding. I am thrilled," said Diane Sykes, owner of Steel Steeds Motorcycle Campground at 1095 Route 405 outside Lewisburg. "It will still impact our income, but I can at least be in a better position to shift my marketing strategy."
Sykes said the statewide shutdown of non-essential businesses over the last month was difficult. More than 125 people in two group events have canceled reservations and will need to be refunded. Sykes said she is excited to start taking new reservations because it's "been crickets out there" for people reserving.
"It bothered me because camping is an activity that allows people to enjoy the outdoors and be socially distanced," she said. "When people camp with their own families, they could be enjoying an outdoor activity safely. It's who they were already staying at home with."
Many campgrounds, including Steel Steeds, had waivers to be open for longterm campers and essential employees who are traveling.
Ron Brown, owner of Splash Magic Campground at 213 Yogi Boulevard off Route 11 in Northumberland, said he might not have been able to recover if campgrounds remained closed over the summer. He has already had nearly $1 million worth of cancellations for the first month.
"It's been devastating to us," said Brown. "I have to give back somehow, someway a million dollars in refunds. I do maintenance and projects throughout the winter, we do advertisements, and all that money is lost. I don't know how we'll survive."
About 30 people are staying at the campground right now. These include 10 families who permanently live in their campers who were staying there before the governor closed non-essential businesses, as well as essential workers like traveling health care workers.
With 40 acres, Brown said he has 150 sites and 40 cabins. The buildings, the store, the pool, the playground were all closed, and bands, weddings, family reunions and other events have been canceled.
All campers who remained on the campgrounds have signed a document that they must remain on their own campsite. They are allowed to walk around the campground for exercise but they can't socialize, Brown said.
Wayne Browse, owner of Penn Avon Campground at 22 Penn Avon Trail Route 204, Selinsgrove, said he has had less than 10 cancellations so far. Most campers just asked to push their reservations back into the summer.
Browse said he had a waiver to remain open for longterm campers and traveling essential workers. He had eight of them on site on Monday.
"I do not have the bathhouse open, the pavilion is not open for social gatherings," said Browse. "The office hours are by appointment only."