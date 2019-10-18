HUMMELS WHARF — An advocate against Medicare For All asked members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce for support on Friday.
At the chamber's governmental affairs committee meeting at Marzoni's Brick Oven and Brewing Company, Peter Shelly, of Public Affairs and Strategic Communications firm ShellyLyons, based in Harrisburg, discussed “The Partnership for America’s Healthcare Future." The megacoalition of the health care industry is devoted against a single-payer and public-option proposals.
"We're going around the state from Erie to Pittsburgh to Philly," said Shelly. "We're trying to engage as many people as possible to contact their congressman or congresswoman and let them know that we don't want to see a $32 trillion Medicare For All public health care system. It will have a negative impact."
Shelly said 70 percent of people oppose Medicare For All when told it would lead to delays in care and treatment, and 58 percent oppose it when told it would eliminate private health insurance, based on Kaiser Family Foundation data.
Shelly said hospital systems would see drastic cuts in hospitals, fewer people would be covered and it would be less choice for everyone and drive an estimated 67 percent of consumers away from private plans nationally.
Chamber President/CEO Bob Garrett said he would take the information to the board for discussion. Overwhelmingly, chamber members who were surveyed said they were concerned with health care costs.
"You got our attention," said Garrett. "I will get back to you, but I'm sure you can add the chamber to the list."