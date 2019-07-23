LEWISBURG — Professors and students from Bucknell University's College of Engineering will assist Gilson Snow Inc. of Winfield with the development of a new water sports line.
Bucknell mechanical engineering professors Craig Beal and Nate Siegel and up to five students will be working with the Gilson Snow team on developing new wakeboard designs and testing them through summer 2020. The news comes after Gov. Tom Wolf awarded a $70,000 grant through the Manufacturing PA Initiative to the Winfield company.
Launched with entrepreneurial assistance from the Bucknell Small Business Development Center (SBDC) in 2013, Gilson Snow, Inc. initially developed its snowboarding and ski line through design assistance from Bucknell’s College of Engineering.
Last year, Gilson Snow co-founder and CEO Nicholas Gilson was named Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the Eastern PA office of the U.S. Small Business Administration, and in May, it earned Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s Product Innovation Award for the design of its snowboard and ski equipment, which provides an enhanced and unique “feel” on the mountain.
Twenty-six projects received Gov. Wolf’s $1.7 million in Manufacturing PA funding to spur new technologies and processes in the manufacturing sector. The $70,000 awarded to Bucknell was the maximum amount allowed for a single grant.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER