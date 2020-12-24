SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Courthouse Reconstruction Project received a $1.5 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).
The funds will be used toward Phase I of the project, including restoration of the exterior, ADA ramp, bell tower, window sills, masonry, plumbing, HVAC and electrical system, as well as the conversion of the current law library into a fourth courtroom, according to an announcement from state Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27) and state Reps. Kurt A. Masser (R-107) and Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108). The total project for the 155-year-old courthouse will cost approximately $4 million if county officials address everything in a 101-page feasibility report completed by McKissick Associates Architects, of Harrisburg.
"This is good news," said economic development coordinator Justin Skavery. "We want to thank the local legislators. They were the ones who helped push this through."
The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects. RACP projects are authorized in the Redevelopment Assistance section of a Capital Budget Itemization Act, have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity. RACP projects are state-funded projects that cannot obtain primary funding under other state programs.
The bids for the project will go out soon with the goal of starting the project in the spring, said Skavery.
The county was already awarded a $100,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) in September toward construction costs of masonry and window sills, which requires a $100,000 match from the county. Funding sources could come from money left over from the prison project loan and money from a $1.5 million sale of county land in Coal Township, county leaders said.
A $23,500 Keystone Historic Preservation grant through the PHMC that required a matching $23,500 from the county was already used for the feasibility study, said Skavery.
The original structure broke ground in 1865 and the first day of court was held Aug. 6, 1866. The county courthouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 30, 1974.
Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano expressed his thanks to Gordner, Culver and Masser.
"When this first started, we were hoping for a million-dollar grant," said Schiccatano. "We're just excited they were able to come up with $1.5 million for the project. That will definitely help along with the money saved on the prison project and the land sale. There is a very good chance this will become budget neutral and will have no impact on our budget moving forward. That will be a great help for the people of the county."
Commissioner Kymberley Best said the commissioners are grateful for the "much-needed additional funding."
"This grant will allow us to expand the scope of the project so greatly needed to repair and restore our historical courthouse," said Best. "I personally want to thank Sen. Gordner for his support."
State legislators provided comments in a prepared release.
“I want to recognize the Northumberland County Commissioners for their hard work on this application for critical grant funding,” said Gordner. “I am pleased that Gov. Tom Wolf saw the merit in their action and authorized the release of key RACP funds.”
“I’m excited to see Phase I get the funding it needs to get it off the ground,” said Masser.
“This project will allow this historic building to continue to serve the residents of Northumberland County for many decades to come,” said Culver.
They also announced that Northumberland County, in cooperation with SEDA- Council of Governments, was awarded a $1 million grant through the RACP to assist in expanding access to broadband internet for residents of the county. The funds will be used to establish a competitive procurement process to incentivize providers to establish reliable service at affordable rates.
The other counties involved in this initiative are: Clinton, Lycoming and Union.