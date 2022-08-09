LEWISBURG — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA continues its partnership with Bloomsburg Music Therapy to offer Singercise, a free, therapeutic class for people living with Parkinson’s disease.
Singercise targets smaller muscles involved in speaking and singing with the hopes of improving speech, respiration and swallowing, all while providing a source of social support in a fun and engaging setting.
The program, offered completely free of charge to participants and their caregivers thanks to a community grant from the Parkinson’s Foundation, will be offered both in-person and virtually. Classes meet at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center every Monday from 3-4 p.m. Aug. 15 through Dec. 19, and virtual classes meet via Zoom every Monday from 2-3 p.m. through Dec. 19. There will be no class on Labor Day Monday, Sept. 5.
Class is led by board-certified music therapist Alysha Suley, MM, MT-BC, a member of the American Music Therapy Association and the International Association for Music & Medicine. Singercise is open to individuals of all physical ability and fitness levels who have Parkinson’s disease.
Previous participants have seen marked improvements in their speech and breathing, with one participant saying, “A friend recently commented on how much better I was speaking and sounding.”
Singercise has also proven to be an excellent outlet for socialization. Another attendee remarked, “It gets me moving, works on exercises to maintain my voice, and is a great social outlet.”
Registration is open now, and those interested can register at gsvymca.org. More information is available by calling 570-316-1899 or emailing info@bloomsburgmusictherapy.org. Registration is required.