SUNBURY — Shikellamy High School teacher and district transitions coordinator Michele Erdman is expanding the program to place students to volunteer in the community.
Erdman is currently working with nine students volunteering at Beck and Chief Shikellamy elementary schools working with younger students but now additional students are being added to the program to help in the community, Superintendent Jason Bendle said.
"Shikellamy High School has a little known secret for several of its students in (Michele) Erdman," Bendle said.
"She is out identifying students to assist in outcomes as directed by their individualized educational program and ensures students develop their plan and have experiences along the way to rule in or out different occupational opportunities."
Erdman said she will have two students working in dietary at UPMC Sunbury and three starting in the skilled nursing unit at the hospital.
November started volunteering activities at Nottingham Village in the Dementia Ward, Erdman said.
Chief Shikellamy teacher Regina Becker said the volunteers inside the school are a positive for the district.
"It is great to see the students giving back to the elementary schools who helped mold them into young adults," she said. "The Special Education Department is thankful for Michele (Erdman) and all of the opportunities she is able to provide to students through her outreach with local agencies and businesses."