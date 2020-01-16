SELINSGROVE — Union-Snyder CAA is now scheduling appointments for its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which begins Jan. 27 and continues through April 15.
VITA offers free tax preparation for low-to-moderate-income households. IRS-certified volunteers provide basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualifying individuals.
Individuals must meet the following eligibility criteria to schedule an appointment: Annual household income at $55,000 or less; Individuals must be residents of Union or Snyder County; VITA is limited to those filing non-itemized tax returns only.
Appointments are available in Selinsgrove and Lewisburg. For more information or to make an appointment, call 570-374-0181. Bring Social Security cards for everyone on the tax return, photo identification, all income documents, and bank information if a direct deposit is desired.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO