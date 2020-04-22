COAL TOWNSHIP — A $10.5 million project to eliminate a mining hazard and create a massive rock-crawl obstacle course at the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area continues even with the outdoor park being closed to the public during the COVID-19 crisis.
Megan Lehman, a spokesperson for the State Department of Environmental Protection, said DEP's Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation continues to oversee the project to fill in the abandoned mine pit known locally as “The Caves,” located beyond Bear Valley Road in Coal Township’s Third Patch. The water hazard is completely covered since the project started in August, but the contracted work is approximately 13 percent complete with a completion date of Feb. 10, 2022.
"As of March 31, 2020, approximately 311,000 cubic yards of grading work had been performed," said Lehman. "The estimated total volume for the grading to be performed under this contract is 2,569,000 cubic yards. Grading work will continue for some time in concert with other tasks, such as clearing and grubbing and erosion and sedimentation controls."
More grading work is needed before contract work items will be performed, such as seeding, tree planting and trail construction, she said.
The AOAA, which caters to off-road motorized vehicles, hunters, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts, is located along Route 125 on more than 8,000 acres of forest and reclaimed coal land in Coal, East Cameron, Mount Carmel, West Cameron and Zerbe townships. The land is mostly owned by Northumberland County with some leased from private landowners and managed by the AOAA Authority. The location of the project is near the Whaleback, a seven-acre geological formation on property adjacent to the AOAA Western Reserve.
AOAA operations director Dave Porzi said he is pleased with the progress. “The Caves" has been a popular swimming hole and one-time party spot for trespassers over the years.
"We're excited," said Porzi. "It's going to be quite the attraction when it's done. It's going to be neat to let people in and challenge themselves on this thing."
When it’s finished, a 6,600-foot stretch will be topped with thousands of boulders — a manmade attraction for the AOAA off-road park traversable only by rock-crawling vehicles like specialized Jeeps, trucks and buggies. The fill material and boulders come from a spoil pile created when the nearby “Whaleback” rock formation was uncovered during coal mining decades ago, according to Porzi.
Project funding comes from the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE) 2018 AML Pilot Program, which specifically targets abandoned mine cleanup projects that are linked to local community and economic development goals.
Aside from the rock obstacle attraction, another 4,370 feet of easy off-road trails plus a 2,000-square-foot mud pit, an emergency helipad and parking area are also planned for the AOAA’s Western Reserve.
Porzi said the park is shut down during the COVID-19 crisis.
"We're anxiously waiting," he said. "Hopefully we can do something here by May, but everything is changing daily."