COAL TOWNSHIP — A home raided by state Attorney General's Office drug officials is now under investigation after emergency responders battled a two-alarm fire in the 1400 block of Pulaski Avenue in the Springfield Section of Coal Township, Sunday night.
The home of Joseph Llewellyn, 1468 Pulaski Ave., caught fire after 8 p.m. Sunday and more than 50 firefighters remained on the scene until early Monday morning, according to Coal Township Fire Chief Kevin Mulukas.
Flames and smoke from the attic of 1466 Pulaski Ave., were visible and spread to at least two neighboring homes.
Llewellyn was arrested Nov. 21 by the state attorney's general office after law enforcement said Llewellyn sold methamphetamine and firearms to a confidential informant on separate occasions.
Llewellyn sold the drug and a Glock .40-caliber handgun on Oct. 24 and also sold methamphetamine and a Tapco SKS rifle on Nov. 4, according to court documents.
Llewellyn was convicted of aggravated battery in 1993 in Florida and is prohibited from possessing firearms.
Llewellyn was sent to jail on $100,000 cash bail but he made bail days after his arrest, according to court documents.
Mulukas said the home was "majorly damaged" and that a state police fire marshal was on the scene Monday and Tuesday.
Mulukas said the fire is still "under investigation" and he was not sure where Llewellyn was living since the fire.
Coal Township police did not comment on the investigation.