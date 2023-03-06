SELINSGROVE — A proposed change to the application process for receiving funding from the Selinsgrove borough-administered Rudy Gelnett Trust failed to receive support from the council Monday.
Council member Christopher Kalcich made the motion to remove a line in the trust fund application barring recipients from requesting money for operating expenses.
“They should be able to apply for operating expenses,” he said, arguing that all funding requests will still require vetting and a vote by the council. “I don’t think we should be restricting” applicants.
After lengthy discussion, the council voted 3-2 against the proposal, with council members Bobbie Owens, Richard Mease and Scott Frost opposed and Kalcich and Sara Maul voting in favor of it.
Board President Marvin Rudnitsky and council member Sara Lauver were not present.
Borough Solicitor Robert Cravitz said the decision by a prior council to restrict the funds from being used to cover operating costs was for liability reasons.
There has been much discussion about the trust fund in the past year due to an ongoing debate among council members regarding the Regional Engagement Center’s request for funds as it operated at a loss for most of 2022 before receiving an anonymous donation of $250,000 at the end of the year.
Led by President Kelly Feiler, Rudnitsky’s daughter, the REC has received money from the Rudy Gelnett Trust every year since 2018 shortly after it opened at 429 8th St. in Selinsgrove. In five years, the REC has received $272,885.
Later in the council meeting, REC treasurer Tyler Shields questioned why the organization had not received a response from the borough regarding its most recent application for funds this year.
Kalcich questioned why a letter from the municipality wasn’t sent out to them acknowledging the application had been received.
Owens and borough manager Lauren Martz said a meeting with Shields has been requested to go over the application, which wasn’t properly submitted.
“We didn’t want to deny it. We want to make sure it’s right,” Owens said. “We want to sit down and show you” what’s required in the document.