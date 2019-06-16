LEWISBURG — A small group of individuals rallied on Saturday afternoon to call for the impeachment of President Trump.
The #ImpeachTrump event, co-sponsored by the Susquehanna HUB for Progress along Market Street outside the Lewisburg Post Office, coincided with a nationwide day of action coordinated by Move On and By the People and dozens of other partners calling for an impeachment inquiry. Events were set to take place in more than 100 cities and towns across the country.
"I love my country. I will fight for it. I will not surrender," said speaker Alan Howe. "I know you love your country. You must not surrender."
Howe told the group of 16 supporters that the "treasonous president" is the country's top threat because he refuses to acknowledge Russian interference and sides with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Americans must keep "marching, chanting, and demanding" for change.
The supporters held various signs, such as "Impeach Trump," "Dump Trump," "Honk for peace," "Unfit to Govern," and "Trump is not above the law."
They received a mixture of support from drivers passing by, ranging from supportive beeps to those screaming obscenities of "Trump 2020."
Ken Landis, of Lewisburg, said Trump will never be his president. He will not even honor the man with a "hello."
"Trump is not above the law," said Landis. "He is not my president. I will stand out here today and rally."
Andrea Ostrowsky, one of the organizers with the Susquehanna Valley Progressives, said the goal for Saturday was to show that District 12 is not necessarily a red county.
"Not everyone here supports Trump, as much as he likes to call it a solid-red district," he said.