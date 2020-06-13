SUNBURY — Black Lives Matter protests will be held in at least Sunbury and Lewisburg today.
Sunbury protesters will rally from noon to 2 p.m. in Cameron Park, the city's second protest sparked by George Floyd 's death in police custody.
Members of the If Not Us Then Who group out of Milton are holding a protest at Hufnagle Park in Lewisburg from 2 to 5 p.m. Organizers expect it to be the largest gathering yet in the Valley.
The group also organized recent protests in Milton and Mifflinburg.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said his department was notified that a peaceful protest was going to be held in Sunbury.
Last week, nearly 100 people gathered in a peaceful demonstration.
"No justice, no peace, no racist police," changed the crowd who gathered and walked through downtown Sunbury.
Isabella Arce, 17, a junior, of Sunbury, and Shai Alvarez, 18, a senior, put the protest together and decided they wanted to gather people together and let their voices be heard in a peaceful protest in memory of Floyd, who authorities say was murdered at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer during an arrest.