SUNBURY — The Northumberland County prothonotary's office is reopening to the public after being closed since December due to the rising cases of COVID-19.
Prothonotary Jamie Saleski announced on Thursday that the office at the county courthouse will reopen to the public starting on Monday. The county courthouse remained open over the last three months.
"I’m hoping it goes well," said Saleski. "Masks must still be worn and social distancing will be practiced."
The register and recorder's office has been open to the public since January after closing down for about a month in December, said Recorder Tina Mertz.
The recorder's office is still limiting the number of people allowed inside. Visitors must knock before entering and marriage licenses are by appointment only.