A Brooklyn man led state police on a high-speed chase into New Columbia on Friday where he crashed into multiple parked vehicles and a house before fleeing on foot with three injured passengers, according to arrest papers.
Kai Heyward, 20, of Brooklyn, N.Y., and three passengers were found and detained after running through backyards in an attempt to elude police, Trooper Jennifer Bowers, state police at Milton, wrote in arrest papers.
Multiple items believed to have been stolen were discovered inside the 2020 Kia Sorento which Heyward wrecked and an investigation into the items continues, arrest papers state.
According to the arrest report, Heyward was clocked by radar at about 9:10 p.m. driving 116 mph in a 70-mph zone on Interstate 80 at mile marker 207.6 in White Deer Township, Union County. Bowers initiated a traffic stop about two miles further east and as she approached the stopped vehicle from the rear, she said Heyward sped off, took the 210 exit, and drove south on Route 15 before exiting at New Columbia.
Heyward lost control of the vehicle on the I-80 exit ramp and again after causing his vehicle to go airborne while speeding through a stop sign at New Columbia Road and Old Route 15, arrest papers state.
Heyward subsequently crashed into two parked vehicles and a house before continuing east on Main Street and striking another parked vehicle, arrest papers state. That last collision caused the Sorento to barrel roll into a utility pole, which sheared, Bowers wrote.
The vehicle came to a stop on its roof in the 300 block when, according to Bowers, Heyward and three occupants exited and fled east on foot. All four suffered injuries, Bowers said.
Heyward, under the age of 21, took a preliminary breath test that returned a blood-alcohol content of 0.004 percent, and the vehicle had a “strong odor of burnt marijuana,” arrest papers state. It was learned Heyward's New York driver’s license is suspended, according to arrest papers.
Bowers filed a 26-count criminal complaint against Heyward including a felony charge of fleeing or eluding police, three misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person, one count each of accidents involving death or injury and accidents involving damage, both of which are also misdemeanors. The remaining counts are summary violations.
He was arraigned at 4:45 a.m. Saturday by Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch and jailed over the weekend before posting $25,000 bail Monday, an online docket search shows.
A preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27.