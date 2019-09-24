LEWISBURG — A former Lewisburg woman purchased checks for her unsuspecting boyfriend’s bank account and stole $9,169.68, according to state police at Milton.
Tamera J. O’Donnell, 42, of Muncy, told police she wrote checks to herself, cashed them and used the money to buy drugs, according to arrest papers. Other checks were written to private individuals and Members Choice Financial Credit Union, police said.
O’Donnell wrote 33 checks, including 23 to herself, between Dec. 20, 2017, and July 27, 2018, arrest papers state. David Hoffman told police O’Donnell didn’t have access to the account and he was unaware she obtained the checks, according to arrest papers.
Hoffman reported O’Donnell on Aug. 14, 2018, after discovering his own bank statements hidden among other mail stored in their shared vehicle and learning that his account had been frozen due to fraudulent activity, police said.
Trooper Adam Depauw, state police at Milton, charged O’Donnell with felony counts of forgery, theft and receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor count of access device fraud. A preliminary hearing before a magisterial district judge is scheduled for Oct. 10.
At the time the allegation was reported to police, O’Donnell had already been arrested for stealing $11,915 in cash in a lottery scheme from her ex-employer, Fuel On, along Route 15, according to court documents.
O’Donnell remains jailed in Union County Prison on $5,000 cash bail. She had been scheduled for sentencing in Union County Court earlier this month on six separate criminal cases from 2018 including the Fuel On case. She pleaded guilty to one felony count in each case: theft, burglary, receiving stolen property, forgery and two counts of identity theft. Sentencing is rescheduled for Oct. 15 before Union County President Judge Michael Hudock.