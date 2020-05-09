A New York woman choked and beat another woman late Friday at the White Deer Run Treatment Center in Union County, according to arrest papers filed by state police.
Sarah Jane Washington, 29, of Smyrna, N.Y., entered a woman’s bedroom about 9:44 p.m. and pulled a plastic bag over the victim's head, arrest papers state. Washington then pulled a cloth noose over the woman’s head and began to strangle her neck, according to arrest papers.
The altercation moved into an adjacent hallway where Washington kicked and punched the woman and attempted to stab her with a pen, according to arrest papers.
State troopers took Washington into custody. Trooper Nathan Wenzel, state police at Milton, charged Washington with aggravated assault, a felony, misdemeanor counts of strangulation and simple assault, as well as harassment, a summary count.
State police collected information about the incident through witness interviews and video surveillance footage, arrest papers state. Police didn't include information on the victim's condition in arrest papers.
Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg, arraigned Washington at 12:50 a.m. Saturday and remanded her to Union County Prison, Lewisburg, in lieu of $20,000 cash bail.