There's no easy way to discuss tragic events with peers or with children, said a board-certified clinical psychologist with Evangelical Community Hospital.
In less than 24 hours over the weekend, 31 people were killed and about 50 were injured in two separate mass shootings in Ohio and Texas. Evangelical Community hospital psychologist Anthony Ragusea said such tragedies can cause suffering among people not directly affected by the attacks.
"Obviously, seeing anybody suffer can be very upsetting for people," he said. "We are social animals, and we tend to feel for others, and we want to take care of people who are hurting. These tragedies have a lot of suffering. People can feel affected by it, they want to help, and they might be overwhelmed. They feel like there's nothing they can do."
That overwhelming feeling may cause people to want to "shut down and hide," said Ragusea.
"If you feel you need to disconnect and turn off the television, that's fine," he said. "It's important though to choose another focus for yourself. It's better to focus on something helpful. Instead, do some volunteering, or help a friend or family member, or take some political action that might help the action in some way."
Those are examples of empowering behaviors, he said.
"It helps to remind us that we can always help other people," said Ragusea. "We have the power to do good in the world and not be a victim to other people's cruelty."
Talking about it
Ragusea recommended not discussing mass shootings with younger children, since they likely won't understand the scope or that it won't happen to them. Older children are able to process the news in a mature way and parents can focus on reassurances and community support.
"That’s something that’s very positive, and points out the good people in the world and not the bad people," he said.
Ragusea noted that people have "availability heuristic," whereby people make a judgment about the likelihood of an event based on how easily an example, instance, or case comes to mind. For example, a person might decide not to board an airplane if they have recently heard about an airplane crash, or not to go out in public if they recently heard about mass shootings.
"It's a psychological bias. The actual danger did not go up," he said. "The news didn't talk about the 300 million people not affected by gun violence. It's important for people to remember that. We have to fight against the hard wiring of our brain. If you understand that, you can be more aware of it, and you can remind yourself that just because something bad happened doesn't mean you're in danger as well."
Glenn Jacobson, a licensed psychologist out of Selinsgrove, said the world is smaller with news cycles and social media, and that's affecting people.
"They have more of a sense of anxiety about what could happen," he said. "People feel like the world is closing in like they haven't before."
Jacobson said when his patients are worried about something happening, he reminds them that it hasn't happened.
"There's no way to act on something that hasn't happened," he said. "The most important fact, whatever you're worried about, is that it's not happening, and in a real sense, it's not relevant. For example, if you're worried about flying because a plane might crash, you're able to worry about the plane crashing because it's not crashing. At any given moment, things are generally OK."
Action is helpful, he said, noting that becoming an activist can help ease anxiety.
Ragusea discouraged people from looking for "simple solutions." Research, he said, shows that fewer guns mean fewer people die by guns.
He also supports the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act of 2019. Extreme risk laws allow a family member, law enforcement, or other key individuals as allowed by each state to present evidence to a civil court judge that an individual is a risk to themselves or others, which would take away firearms for a period of time.