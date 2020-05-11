SUNBURY — A public defender represented a registered sex offender accused of attacking a female counselor at SCI-Coal Township in January 2019 asked to withdraw from the case on Monday.
Public Defender Jasmin Smith told Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones that defendant Dustin Michael Cornelius, 22, currently a state inmate at SCI-Frackville in Berks County, is asking her to violate ethical principals as part of the defense. Jones dismissed her from the case and another attorney from the special conflicts department will be assigned.
Smith did not indicate what Cornelius was asking of her. Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner represented the Commonwealth.
The victim, a drug and alcohol specialist counselor, was having a one-on-one session with Cornelius on Jan. 8, 2019 at SCI-Coal Township. Cornelius is accused of striking the woman with a lock and attempting to sexually assault her in the group room located at the AA housing unit.
Cornelius is currently serving a state prison sentence of two to 10 years after pleading guilty in 2017 to false imprisonment, simple assault and five counts of invasion of privacy in a Berks County Court. He zip-tied and attacked at knifepoint a 14-year-old girl in a bathroom in Spring Township Barnes & Noble in 2017 and secretly videotaped five unidentified women as they used the bathroom during the hours he hid in a stall before the assault. He was required to register as a sexual offender for 15 years.
Cornelius is facing felony counts of aggravated assault and attempted rape and misdemeanor counts of unlawful restraint, possessing an instrument of crime, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and assault by a prisoner.
Cornelius is scheduled for jury selection at 9:15 a.m. July 13 in front of Jones.