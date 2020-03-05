LEWISBURG — Janice Bigelow thinks back with admiration on the sacrifices made by suffragists, women and men, who battled for voting rights for women.
A past president of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area, Bigelow and fellow members are promoting a free public celebration Sunday afternoon at Campus Theatre, 413 Market St. The event marks both the 100th anniversary of the granting of voting rights to American women and the creation of the national League.
Famed suffragists Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony each died years before they could legally cast a ballot, Nancy Neuman, past national president of the League, pointed out.
“I cannot understand why any women would not vote now after knowing the history of what these women did for us,” Bigelow said. “They put up with an awful lot of abuse for what they wanted.”
Many historians formally put the suffrage movement at 72 years, culminating in 1920 with the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. It granted voting rights to women citizens. Racism impeded the rights of women minorities for decades afterward, according to the 2020 Women’s Vote Centennial Initiative.
Women met resistance from the start, even in their own homes, as they sought equal rights with men.
The aforementioned Susan B. Anthony was arrested for voting for Ulysses S. Grant in the 1872 presidential election, according to a suffrage timeline developed by Rutgers University’s Center for American Women and Politics.
Acts of civil disobedience landed women in jail. A blog post from the President Barack Obama White House archives said more than 100 women were hospitalized during a march for equal rights outside the White House in 1913, just one day before the inauguration of President Woodrow Wilson.
Thirty-three women arrested in 1917 for picketing outside the White House — including noted suffragist Alice Paul — were physically abused in the Occoquan Workhouse jail in Virginia. A recount of the “Night of Terror” on history.com tells of how Paul was repeatedly force-fed and later thrown into a psychiatric ward after beginning a hunger strike and demanding to be treated as a political prisoner.
Suffragists endured political opposition and physical abuse and saw through the passage of the women’s voting rights act.
Sunday’s celebration from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Campus Theatre will also focus on the efforts of suffragists in Union County. Historian Bruce Teeple of the county’s historical society will give a presentation.
The event includes musical performances by Kj Reimensnyder-Wagner and recognition of women who presently serve in elected offices in Union County.
“It’s a toast to the tenaciousness of the women and men who fought through this for decades,” said Teri MacBride, current president of the League chapter in Lewisburg. “It’s a true celebration because it took such a long time for it to come together.”
However, MacBride and Neuman both pointed to ongoing voting rights issues within the United States targeting access to the polls for women and minorities.
MacBride said the local chapter has worked on the centennial celebration for the past year.
National and local League goals remain the same in 2020 as they did when Carrie Chapman Catt founded the organization in 1920: voter education, equal access and non-partisan influence on public policy.
Aside from the centennial celebration, the Lewisburg League arranged for a child-friendly exhibit to open later this month at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. There’s an exhibit of Neuman’s own suffrage-era artifacts now on display in the lobby of the Public Library for Union County on Reitz Boulevard.
A free, one-hour walking tour of the Lewisburg Cemetery highlighting local women suffragists and leaders will be held at 11 a.m. April 11, beginning at the cemetery chapel at 201 S. Seventh St. For information on this event, contact Bert Dunkerly at bd1754@yahoo.com or Nancy Neuman at neuman.nancy@gmail.com.