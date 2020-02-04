SUNBURY — The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will host a public meeting for stakeholders of the Shikellamy State Park Complex to discuss the Penn’s Parks for All Preliminary Report and projects of the park.
The meeting will be held at the Degenstein Community Library at 5 p.m. on March 2. In October 2019, DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced the release of a preliminary report gleaned from the results of an extensive two-year survey seeking public input on the future of Pennsylvania’s state parks. More than 10,000 respondents offered recommendations on how the commonwealth can improve the visitor experience.
Presented in DCNR’s Penn's Parks for All Preliminary Report is a summary of results from the various surveys, along with proposed recommendations to guide the management of Pennsylvania state parks for the next 25 years.
The department’s website now features downloadable information detailing survey findings and includes a public comment tool to address recommendations suggested as a result of this input.
Recommendations in DCNR’s “Penn’s Parks for All” report address: improvement of outdoor recreation opportunities; expansion of outdoor recreation opportunities; protection of resources from recreation impacts; offering of more “active adventure activities;” expansion of overnight accommodations; protection of parks’ natural and cultural resources; parks’ financial support; and improved services and facilities.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER