LEWISBURG — The Public Library for Union County on Reitz Boulevard is closed until further notice due to no water in the building.
Unrelated, the Union County Library System will return to no-contact pickup service beginning Friday. The library system consists of Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and the West End Library in Laurelton.
Using a library card, patrons can order materials ahead by calling the library or by using their “My Account” on UnionCountyLibraries.org. After receiving phone or email confirmation that an order is ready for pick up, patrons may enter the lobby and a staff member will deliver their order. All items must be returned to the book drop. Staff cannot accept returns.
All those entering the building are asked to follow current social distancing guidelines as issued by the state. Individuals must wear a mask. Individuals unable to wear masks due to medical reasons can call the library upon arrival and a staff member will deliver their order to their vehicle. All items will be bagged in plastic for safety.
Library customers are encouraged to visit www.unioncountylibraries.org for unlimited 24/7 access to eBooks, audiobooks, comics, movies, TV, research databases and more materials for all ages.
For more information including operating hours, visit www.unioncountylibraries.org.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO